Herd of lost cows turn up in Rockingham County

Herd of lost cows turn up in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies won’t stop until the cows come home — all six of them!

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is trying help two red bulls, one black bull, two red cows and one red heifer find their way back after they turned up on Garrett Road in Stoneville.

Anyone who knows who might own these cows is asked to call Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control at (336) 634-3300.

RCSO Animal Control is seeking help in locating the owner of SIX COWS located on Garrett Rd. in Stoneville. 2 Red bulls, 1 Black bull, 2 Red cows, & 1 Red heifer. 2 of the 6 cows have white faces. If you know the owner of these cows please call RCSO Animal Control @ 336-634-3300. pic.twitter.com/W0yf7bCrhe — Rockingham Co. SHERIFF (N.C.) (@rockcosheriff) May 6, 2020