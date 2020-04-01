Greensboro police go ‘all denim, all day’ with Wrangler for April Fools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro's finest are soon to be Jeansboro's finest, according to an April 1 announcement video from Greensboro police.

Tired of those plain police uniforms?

That's why Greensboro police say they teamed up with Wrangler to try a new look.

The video shows Greensboro officers decked out head to toe in denim.

"We know the last few weeks have been difficult on everyone, so we wanted to share some exciting news with all of you!" the department said in the Facebook post.

Unfortunately, this update is too good to be true. Police ended their post with a resounding "Happy April 1st."

GPD reports the joke video was filmed before the stay-at-home order was issued.