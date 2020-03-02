Fisherman breaks state record with monster 37-pound trout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A New Hampshire man has quite the story to tell.

Thomas Knight reeled in this monster lake trout last week.

It was so big that it shattered a decades-old state record.

The previous record was 28 pounds and set in 1958.

37.65 pounds, Knight's fish weighed in nine pounds heavier.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed the record and said it's the largest lake trout caught in all of New England.

Knight said it's "very rewarding" and "means the world to him."

He had the fish preserved via taxidermy.

He's renting it to a friend who's hanging it in his restaurant for two years.