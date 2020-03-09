Driver pulled over with expired 1997 license plate tags says he’s been busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- A Louisiana driver was riding around with this license plate that hadn't been renewed since 1997.

Louisiana drivers are supposed to renew their tags every two years.

When the officer asked the man why, the driver replied, "Sorry, officer. I've been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration."

The driver apologized and told the officer he would take care of it as soon as he got home.

There is no word on whether the driver got a ticket or got off with a warning.