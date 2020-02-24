Cross country team buys plane ticket to get $227 lunch from airport Chick-fil-A

ALBANY, N.Y. — It would take an hour and a half to drive to the closest free-standing Chick-fil-A, so a group of college students came up with another idea.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute senior Vincent Putrino, as captain of the cross country/track and field times, wanted to bring the team together for something special, WTEN reports.

With a week off from competition, he was inspired to get the team Chick-fil-A for lunch.

While he could’ve spent the three hours behind the wheel to bring home a haul of food, he went with a clever loophole.

There was a closer Chick-fil-A just 15 minutes away — on the other side of security at Albany International Airport.

The problem? It would take a plane ticket to get there.

So the team pooled together their money and bought a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale for $98, according to WTEN.

Putrino went to the airport, went through TSA security and found his prize on the other side.

With his arms full with 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, 15 large fries, 156 nuggets, a bag of cookies and a lemonade, he walked straight out of the airport.

The total came to $227.28 — not counting airfare.

One seat on that Florida flight may have been empty, but the bellies of 18 college students certainly weren’t.