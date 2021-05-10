Bojangles reveals new camo Big Bo Box to benefit families of wounded, fallen soldiers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Bojangles is rolling out the camo in honor of National Military Appreciation Month.

Until June 27, Bojangles will offer a camouflage-themed Big Bo Box with $1 from every box sold going to support Folds of Honor, up to $750,000.

“One of our pillars at Bojangles is a commitment to give back to our military community, and we know this is very important to our fans as well, so we’re thrilled to unveil our limited-time-only, camo-themed box and announce our partnership with Folds of Honor,” said Ken Reynolds, corporate and community affairs director for Bojangles. “This promotion gives everyone the opportunity to thank our heroes by enjoying delicious, family-style meals that help our military families.”

Folds of Honor is a not-for-profit organization that gives educational scholarships to families of fallen or wounded soldiers. Since 2007, Fields of Honor has awarded $145 million in academic scholarships.

“Our ongoing mission is to provide scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “These military families deserve and need our help. I’m grateful to our friends at Bojangles for this innovative idea and for their support and commitment. They understand the needs of these qualified students.”