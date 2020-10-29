April the Giraffe’s calf Azizi dies unexpectedly at 1 year old

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Azizi, the youngest of April the Giraffe’s offspring, has died, according to Animal Adventure Park.

April rose to fame when she gave birth to Tajiri in 2017 and the birth was livestreamed by the park where it had millions of views. Azizi was born on March 16, 2019.

Animal Adventure Park says Azizi, who was less than two years old, died unexpectedly on Tuesday.

“We join the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in mourning the loss of Azizi, who passed unexpectedly at their facility on Tuesday,” the park said. “… We know that Azizi’s passing could not have been predicted nor prevented. His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community. This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home.”

Fans across the world helped to name Azizi in an online contest shortly after he was born.

Fans ultimately picked ‘Keeper’s Choice,’ passing the big decision on to the calf’s care team.

The team had 20 names to choose from and selected Azizi.

Azizi, according to the Animal Adventure Park Facebook’s post, has meanings that truly identify with the personality of the young male giraffe.

Precious, powerful, beloved, and “the mighty one,” are descriptive of the calf. Other top contenders included Finnegan, Apollo, and Zumi.

