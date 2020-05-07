Alligator caught in NC pond was once a pet, neighbor says

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Before an alligator was captured in pond in Fuquay-Varina, it was a pet, WRAL reports.

Wildlife officers responded to Hilltop Road to wrangle the creature that had made a home out of the neighborhood pond.

A neighbor, however, says it wasn’t some freak occurance.

Cassie Fish told WRAL that they called in experts to pick up the alligator that was once her neighbor’s pet.

Fish said her neighbor once kept the reptile in a tank just outside of their home.

But then it kept growing, and the nieghbor decided to release it into the nearby water.

Now, it’s 10 years old and has spent most of it’s life there.

“We’ve had many people fish [there] and even had cows in the same pasture and pond up until a few years ago,” Smith told WRAL. “No problems ever occurred.”

It wasn’t until the pond’s secret was discovered that it became a problem.

Fish says someone tried to shoot it. That’s when they realized it was time for the alligator to find a better home.

The wildlife officers picked up the creature Monday and brought it to a Brunswick County wildlife rescue.