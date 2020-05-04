5-year-old pulled over on freeway after telling his mom he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) – According to troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol, a boy was pulled over driving his parents’ car on the freeway Monday.

UHP said a trooper in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was a 5-year-old child, troopers said in a news release.

UHP said he told troopers he left home after an argument with his mom, who told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the family car and go to California to buy one himself. Troopers said he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

Troopers said the 5-year-old somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Officials said he made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15.