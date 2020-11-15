Off-duty NC sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting after several shots fired into his car

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Durham is in the hospital after several shots were fired into his car, law enforcement officials say.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, the unknown occupants of a silver sedan fired into the deputy’s vehicle, authorities say.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was taken to a hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy’s name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact authorities.