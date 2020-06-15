Off-duty wildlife officer shot, killed helping hit-and-run victim; one suspect arrested

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A state Fish and Wildlife officer was shot and killed in LaBelle, Florida while he was off-duty and trying to help a hit-and-run victim, WBBH reports.

FWC Officer Julian Keen was shot around 5 a.m.

A memorial is planned for Wednesday night in LaBelle.

Meanwhile, Hendry County deputies confirm one suspect has been arrested in connection to Keen’s murder.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Eliceo Hernandez was booked into the Hendry County jail and is facing a negligent homicide charge.

Eliceo Hernandez

Keen’s friends met at his home as they continue to deal with their loss.

“He just did so much for anybody he could at any moment,” his friends said.

Keen, a lifelong LaBelle resident, dated Patti George’s daughter in high school.

She says the two remained close since then, which makes the news of his death difficult.

“Every time I saw him, I told him I love him and to be careful. Most of the time when I said it , say it more in line with his job, and I always worry about his job, so it makes it 10x worse that this happened,” George said.

Friends say a local family raised Keen and took him in as a child.

They say he coached youth football and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in his hometown of LaBelle.

“He is a pillar of that community, and someone said it on my news feed, I met him for a split second but he’s forever on my mind. He was that kind of memorable person,” his friends said.

They say they’ll remember him as a hero.