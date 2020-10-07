Occupied vehicle, house hit by gunfire in shooting on East Kearns Avenue in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An occupied vehicle and a house were hit by gunfire during a shooting in High Point on Wednesday afternoon, High Point police confirmed.

The shooting happened at 1:25 p.m. on the 600 block of East Kearns Avenue.

Shot were fired from one vehicle into another occupied vehicle.

No one was struck by gunfire, but a male victim was cut on the hand from broken glass.

The victim went to the police station to report the shooting.

One house was also struck by gunfire.

Officers found 14 shell casings at the scene.