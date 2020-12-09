Objection form allows educators, parents to voice concerns over EOC standardized test requirements

Some parents have expressed concerns over the state’s requirements for this round of EOC standardized tests for students.

On Wednesday, State Superintendent Mark Johnson sent the following email to educators:

Educators –

Many have contacted DPI and local school leaders to voice concerns over the State Board of Education’s requirements for mandatory EOCs that also count as 20% of a student’s grade. If you disagree with these requirements, please see below for how you can have your voice heard.

The State Board will soon finalize its testing rule for the entire state. This rule will require most students to take EOC assessments. This rule will also require that a student’s EOC grade counts as at least 20% of the student’s overall grade for the class.

Once the State Board secures final approval from the NC Rules Review Commission, these requirements will become permanent. It will then be difficult to change this EOC rule – even if North Carolina gets testing waivers from the U.S. Department of Education.

If you disagree with these requirements, you can have your voice heard by filling out this objection form and emailing, mailing, or faxing it to the NC Rules Review Commission. Your objections can delay the implementation of the State Board’s EOC rule.

If you are getting complaints from parents, please feel free to share this email with them as they can also contact the Rules Review Commission with their concerns.

Click here to view the Rule.

Click here for a list of the members of the State Board of Education.

Click here for the objection form.