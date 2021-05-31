Obelisk honoring Confederate officer torn down in Asheville

Zebulon Vance Monument (Photo: Natasha Smith/UNC Library)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 75-foot memorial to a Confederate leader has been removed from its perch in downtown Asheville where it stood for more than 120 years.

WLOS-TV in Asheville reports that the stone obelisk was fully dismantled over the Memorial Day weekend.

The demolition took more than a week. Its completion came after a North Carolina appeals court rejected an emergency motion to halt the work.

The monument memorialized Confederate colonel and governor Zebulon Vance.

It is one of many Confederate statues and memorials that have been torn down across the South in the last year amid protests for racial justice.

