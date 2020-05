GREENSBORO, N.C. — A well-known hotel is planning to reopen in a little more than a week.

The O.Henry Hotel in Greensboro says guests can now make reservations.

They closed down in March because of the pandemic.

Reopening is set for June 4.

The Green Valley dining room will also be open that day.

The Proximity Hotel, Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen and Print Works Bistro are still closed.