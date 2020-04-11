NYC school buildings closed until end of school year, mayor says

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that all New York City public schools will remain closed throughout the remainder of the school year.

De Blasio said the city was originally planning to attempt to open schools sooner, but he made the decision after speaking with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease official.

“Is it safe? Is it smart? Would it work? Would it help our children? Would it be fair to the entire school community to bring our schools back at this point, at any point between now and the end of June? And after very careful consideration, I announce today that the New York City public schools will remain closed for the remainder of this school year,” de Blasio said.

But after the announcement, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged the mayor’s position on schools but added “there has been no decision on schools” and that it was de Blasio’s “opinion.”