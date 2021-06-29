Nurse mom goes into early labor, coaches 9-year-old daughter to deliver her baby sister

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) – A Missouri family welcomed their new baby girl into the world more than a week early, at home and with some surprising help.

When any baby is born, it’s a miracle. But this birth could take the cake. Nine-year-old Aakayla Gunn helped deliver her baby sister at home and her mother, a nurse at local hospital St. Luke’s South, coached her through it.

“We may have a doctor on our hands,” father Caleb Gunn said. “Already delivering babies at 9! Let’s go, Aakayla!”

Aakayla delivered her baby sister, Aubree Rose, at 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

“It was fun. She looked really pretty,” Aakayla said.



Angelica Gunn started feeling contractions Monday. She called her husband to rush home, but Caleb got stuck in traffic.

“I screamed for Aakayla to come in,” Angelica said. “I was just like, ‘You have to look. Something’s happening. Is her head coming out?’ And she’s like, ‘I can’t look.’ And I’m like, ‘You have to.'”

Within two pushes, Aubree made her debut into the world. Aakayla caught her.



“She told me to go grab a towel, and don’t hold Aubree so hard, and give her to mommy,” Aakayla recalled.

Angelica’s sister was on one phone; paramedics were on the other.

Thankfully, Angelica herself is a nurse and certified doula.

“I’m happy, just blessed,” Angelica said. “I’m glad that we’re both OK and that my daughter’s OK, and she’s not traumatized by the whole thing. She’s pretty excited about it.”

Aakayla has a 4-year-old brother but can’t wait to hit the mall with her baby sister.



“Shopping,” Aakayla said.

Caleb described his daughter as a total girly girl, making her poise during the home delivery even more impressive.

“I mean, she’s scared to touch worms,” Caleb said, laughing. “So just to look at some things that she looked at is just amazing.”

The amount of bling on Aakayla’s new “Big Sister” shirt matched her bravery.

“I think she’ll really cherish this for the rest of her life,” Angelica said.

Even more special, the Gunns have battled fertility issues and suffered three miscarriages. Angelica started a support group for other moms and families called The Lost Butterflies.

After the heartbreak of multiple miscarriages, Aubree’s incredible entrance was extra special for having her big sister bring her into the world.

“We had our nurse on our side, my little angel Aakayla,” Caleb said. “It’s like heaven looking into her eyes,” Caleb said.