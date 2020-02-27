One person killed in crash on Sandy Ridge Road in Guilford County

Live
Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally at Winston-Salem State University
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was killed in a crash on Sandy Ridge Road near Kendale Road near High Pont on Thursday morning.

The crash involved a tanker truck and four other vehicles - a tractor-trailer, a van, an SUV and a pickup truck. The tractor-trailer driver and van driver were both taken to the hospital.

The SUV driver died at the scene.

Injuries are unknown for the pickup truck driver.

The High Point Fire Department hazardous materials team is also on scene.

According to the Department of Transportation, the road is closed and is expected to reopen around 3:30 p.m.

