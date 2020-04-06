Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina tops 2,675; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is 2,677 as of 8 a.m. Monday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. Thirty-nine people in North Carolina have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Friday evening, there are 239,279 coronavirus cases in the United States and 5,443 deaths.

Forsyth County on Sunday reported one new case and one more death. The individual died on

Saturday. They were their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions.

Guilford County on Saturday reported a rise in cases. There are now 92 cases in Guilford County and four deaths.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Alamance County: 18

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 1

Davidson County: 53

Davie County: 16 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 89 (2 death)

Guilford County: 94 (4 deaths)

Montgomery County: 10 (1 death)

Randolph County: 26 (1 death)

Rockingham County: 5 (1 death)

Stokes County: 5

Surry County: 3

Wilkes County: 4 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 6