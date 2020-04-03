Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina tops 2,020; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has passed 2,020 as of 8 a.m. Thursday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. Eighteen people have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Thursday evening, there are 213,144 coronavirus cases in the United States and 4,513 deaths.

Six new cases have been reported since yesterday’s daily briefing was issued in Forsyth County. The County’s total case count is now 63.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Alamance County: 13

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 1

Davidson County: 41

Davie County: 12 (1 death)

Forsyth County: 63 (1 death)

Guilford County: 74 (3 deaths)

Montgomery County: 8

Randolph County: 19

Rockingham County: 2 (1 death)

Stokes County: 3

Surry County: 2

Yadkin County: 3

Wilkes County: 4 (1 death)