Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina tops 1,530; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has passed 1,536 as of 7 a.m. Wednesday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. Ten people have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Tuesday evening, there are 163,539 coronavirus cases in the United States and 2,860 deaths.

Guilford County and Cherokee County each reported its first death on Tuesday.

Rockingham County officials reported two new cases in the county on Tuesday.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Alamance County: 7

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 1

Davidson County: 22

Davie County: 12

Forsyth County: 42

Guilford County: 50

Montgomery County: 5

Randolph County: 17

Rockingham County: 2

Surry County: 2

Yadkin County: 3

Wilkes County 2

