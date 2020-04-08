Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina rises past 3,320; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 3,321 as of 9 a.m. Wednesday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. In North Carolina, 54 people have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Tuesday evening, there are 374,329 coronavirus cases in the United States and 12,064 deaths.

A fifth death was reported in Guilford County on Tuesday and seven new cases were reported in Forsyth County.

Randolph County on Tuesday reported the second COVID-19-associated death in that county. The person died on Saturday and was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The patient was in their 80s and had underlying medical conditions.

The Davidson County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in the county on Monday.

"The individual did have underlying medical conditions and was also considered to be high-risk

based on their age, late 80s. To respect the privacy of the family, no further information about the individual will be released," health officials said.

Forsyth County on Monday reported 10 new cases. The county now has 99 cases.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Alamance County: 25

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 1

Davidson County: 71 (1 death)

Davie County: 20 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 106 (2 death)

Guilford County: 119 (5 deaths)

Montgomery County: 11 (1 death)

Randolph County: 37 (2 deaths)

Rockingham County: 8 (1 death)

Stokes County: 8

Surry County: 10

Wilkes County: 4 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 9