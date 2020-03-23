Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina rises to 307

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 307 as of Monday morning -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Friday afternoon, there are more than 15,200 coronavirus cases in United States and 201 deaths.

The following counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Alamance County - 2

Brunswick County - 7

Buncombe County - 3

Cabarrus County - 6

Carteret County - 5

Catawba County - 1

Chatham County - 3

Cherokee County - 2

Chowan County - 1

Craven County - 2

Cumberland County - 2

Davidson County - 1

Davie County - 1

Durham County - 41

Franklin County - 4

Forsyth County - 12

Gaston County - 3

Granville County - 1

Guilford County - 11

Harnett County - 7

Henderson County - 1

Hoke County - 1

Hyde County - 1

Iredell County - 6

Johnston County - 3

Lee County - 1

Lincoln County - 1

Mecklenburg County - 80

Moore County - 2

Montgomery County - 1

Nash County - 3

New Hanover County - 4

Onslow County - 3

Orange County - 6

Pasquotank County - 1

Pitt County - 4

Robeson County - 1

Rowan County - 2

Sampson County - 1

Scotland County - 1

Union County - 9

Wake County - 52

Watauga County - 2

Wayne County - 1





