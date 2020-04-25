Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina pass 8,050; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 8,052 as of 8:45 a.m. Saturday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

In North Carolina, 269 people have died. About 477 people are currently hospitalized.

Davidson County health officials reported the county’s third and fourth deaths on Friday.

They were both were residents at Alston Brook in Lexington. One person had been taken this week to WFBH Lexington Medical Center for care where they passed away. That person was in their late 80s and had several underlying health conditions. The other person passed away at Alston Brook. they were in their mid-80s and also had underlying health conditions. To respect the privacy of the families, no further information will be released.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Outside of the Piedmont Triad, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,407. Wake County is reporting 633 and Durham 494.

Alamance County: 73 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 14

Chatham County: 179 (6 deaths)

Davidson County: 113 (4 deaths)

Davie County: 28 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 146 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 275 (19 deaths)

Montgomery County: 20 (1 death)

Randolph County: 107 (2 deaths)

Rockingham County: 21 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 11

Surry County: 12

Wilkes County: 11 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 11 (1 death)