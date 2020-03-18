Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina jumps to 70; virus now reported in 19 counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 70 as of Wednesday morning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Monday afternoon, there are 4,275 coronavirus cases in United States and 75 deaths.

The following 19 counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Brunswick County - 1

Buncombe - 1

Cabarrus County - 1

Chatham County - 3

Craven County - 1

Durham County - 16

Forsyth County - 2

Guilford County - 1

Harnett County - 4

Iredell County - 1

Johnston County - 2

Lincoln - 1

Mecklenburg County - 14

Onslow County - 1

Sampson County - 1

Wake County - 17

Watauga County - 1

Wayne County - 1

Wilson County - 1