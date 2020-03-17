Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina climbs to 40; virus now reported in 15 counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 40 as of Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The following counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Brunswick County - 1

Cabarrus County - 1

Chatham County - 1

Craven County - 1

Durham County - 1

Forsyth County - 2

Harnett County - 3

Iredell County - 1

Johnston County - 2

Mecklenburg County - 7

Onslow County - 1

Wake County - 15

Watauga County - 1

Wayne County - 1

Wilson County - 1

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Monday afternoon, there are 3,487 coronavirus cases in United States and 68 deaths.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video