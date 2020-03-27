Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina at 731; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 731 as of 9:15 a.m. on Friday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Thursday afternoon, there are 68,440 coronavirus cases in United States and 994 deaths.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad that have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Guilford County: 26

Forsyth County: 17

Davie County: 1

Davidson County: 4

Alamance County: 4

Randolph County: 6

Montgomery County: 3

