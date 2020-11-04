Now that Guilford County Schools bond has passed, who will pay for it?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — About 72 percent of Guilford County voters said yes to the “SMART Bond.”

The $300 million loan, in the form of a bond, would allow Guilford County Schools officials to start making much needed upgrades and repairs to their buildings.

But not everything went smoothly on election night.

Right above the SMART Bond referendum on the ballot, there was a proposed Guilford County quarter of a cent sales tax.

That sales tax was going to take care of the debt from the bond.

Since it didn’t pass, now the big question is: who’s going to pay for it?

“This is the fourth time that it’s been voted down,” said Melvin “Skip” Alston, the Guilford County Commissioner for District 8.

He wasn’t surprised to learn the proposed sales tax was shot down.

Now, there are questions surrounding how Guilford County officials will pay for necessary renovations and upgrades to the district’s schools.

“There’s certainly a question right now about whether or not property taxes will go up,” said Cecelia Thompson, who helped lead the SMART Bond campaign.

This isn’t how it was supposed to go.

“There were two items on the ballot. One for the $300 million investment into the school infrastructure bond. The second was the quarter-cent sales tax,” she said. “The revenue generated [from the tax] would serve as the debt for the school bond.”

Thompson told FOX8 the hope was that both would pass.

But they didn’t.

Despite that, Alston is confident they will find a way to make those funds still available.

“The real cost for the $300 million bond package would be around $7-8 million per year,” he said. “We usually budget for less than we take in every year, to the tune of $4-5 million dollars. And we do that over several years. That accumulates.”

That’s just for the first phase of the Facilities Master Plan.

Guilford County Schools leaders have a list of buildings and projects to focus on.

Alston said he wants to meet with commissioners in the next couple of months, so they can start planning for the next big loan.

“That way, we can pay for the funding of a bond package of about $1.7 billion in 2022,” he said.

Alston said while it’s a lot of money, they’ll make it work, because he believes it’s worth it.

“We as a community can come together and see how we might be able to make our schools home. Because it’s all about the children,” he said. “It’s something we have to do. It’s not something we have an option not to do.”

Alston told FOX8 he does not think that funding the initial bond will impact taxpayers, but it is a decision that ultimately will be decided on by all of the county commissioners.