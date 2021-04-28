Novant Health to resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Novant Health will resume using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the company said in a news release.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 23 recommended continuing the use of the vaccine in the U.S. after a temporary pause.

“A review of all available data at this time shows that the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks,” the release said.

“Novant Health agreed with the decision by the FDA and CDC to pause administration while they worked to confirm the vaccine’s safety. After carefully reviewing their report, we will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine starting Thursday, April 29. Resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine will ensure flexibility, choice and improved access.”

The company said it believes patients should be able to choose which vaccine is best for them.

Novant Health released the following information about what community members need to know:

Initially, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at Novant Health Medical Group – East Meck and Novant Health Medical Group – Hanes vaccination sites. Click here for location and hours.

When scheduling, all patients can view which brand is available at each of our vaccination sites on a given day or time and can select their appointment time, accordingly. Walk-ins are also welcome at all locations as supply allows.

We have ample supply of two-dose vaccines. Our goal is to offer a mRNA vaccine everywhere we offer the J&J vaccine as best we can. That said, if logistics or supply don’t enable that, we will continue to promote which vaccine will be available at community events so people are aware prior to showing up. We also indicate on our appointment finder which vaccine you are signing up for.

We strongly encourage anyone who has questions or concerns about the J&J vaccine to discuss with their primary care provider or review information from the CDC and FDA.

You do not have to be a Novant Health patient to make an appointment or walk-in for a vaccine.

How to schedule: If you have a MyChart account, appointment availability can be accessed under Visits à Schedule an appointment. NOTE: MyChart is the best way to schedule an appointment. Anyone can create a MyChart account by visiting MyNovant.Org. If you do not have a MyChart account, you can schedule as a guest at GetVaccinated.org.

