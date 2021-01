WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health will establish a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site in the former Sears store at Hanes Mall, the health system announced Friday.

Novant hopes to have the site up and running by Jan. 25.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only and the site will operate on a weekday schedule. The times have not been finalized.

Novant said it could give up to 7,000 vaccinations per day at the site.

Novant Health bought the former Sears store in 2018.