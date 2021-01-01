Novant Health introduces New Year’s babies

Thomasville Medical Center introduced Lillian Rose Brooks to the world. Lillian was born at 12:40 a.m. to Erica Brooks. She was 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and 19.5 inches tall.

Thomasville Medical Center introduced Lillian Rose Brooks to the world. Lillian was born at 12:40 a.m. to Erica Brooks. She was 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and 19.5 inches tall.

Thomasville Medical Center introduced Lillian Rose Brooks to the world. Lillian was born at 12:40 a.m. to Erica Brooks. She was 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and 19.5 inches tall.

Matthews Medical Center welcomed Kennedy Josey into the world. Born at 2:16 a.m., Kennedy is the daughter of Rebecca and Adam Josey. She was born at 4 pounds, 11 ounces, and 18 inches tall. She has a 7-year-old brother named Harrison and a 9-year-old brother named Graham.

Matthews Medical Center welcomed Kennedy Josey into the world. Born at 2:16 a.m., Kennedy is the daughter of Rebecca and Adam Josey. She was born at 4 pounds, 11 ounces, and 18 inches tall. She has a 7-year-old brother named Harrison and a 9-year-old brother named Graham.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Say hello to the New Year’s babies who marked the first births at Novant Health’s hospitals!

Friday morning, Novant Health took a moment to shine a light on the very first babies born at area hospitals at the start of the new year.

Matthews Medical Center welcomed Kennedy Josey into the world. Born at 2:16 a.m., Kennedy is the daughter of Rebecca and Adam Josey. She was born at 4 pounds, 11 ounces, and 18 inches tall. She has a 7-year-old brother named Harrison and a 9-year-old brother named Graham.

Thomasville Medical Center introduced Lillian Rose Brooks to the world. Lillian was born at 12:40 a.m. to Erica Brooks. She was 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and 19.5 inches tall.

Novant Health is still waiting for details from Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte and Forsyth Medical Center in Forsyth County.

Huntersville Medical Center, Rowan Medical Center and Mint Hill Medical Center have not yet welcomed any New Year’s babies.