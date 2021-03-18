Novant Health interpreters help non-English-speaking communities stay up to date with COVID vaccine

With so much information like vaccine eligibility groups changing quickly, it’s important non-English-speaking communities have a place for up-to-date information.

Right now, one of the Triad’s largest health systems is counting on interpreters even more.

Nora Toncel knows what it’s like to experience a language barrier.

“Feeling powerless not being able to talk to other people about my needs was incredibly frustrating,” she said.

That personal experience is part of why Toncel is passionate about bridging the communication gap as one of Novant Health’s neighborhood engagement partners.

She’s been working at screening sites and most recently vaccine clinics to make sure nothing is lost in translation with patients who speak Spanish.

“They’re able to share more about their fears, in their own language of course, so we are able to take that step and go into a little education. I can go one on one and explain in less than 10 seconds,” she said.

Interpreters are part of a system-wide strategy to ensure people in the Latino community feel comfortable accessing care in general.

“You’re going to find the cultural ambassadors we call some of our interpreters in the acute care facilities. You’re going to see medical interpreters across all the medical group for the 600 clinic locations that we have, and you’re going to find them also in all the screening centers and all the vaccination centers,” said Pedro Mendez, director of Corporate Language and Cultural Services at Novant Health.

In 2019, interpreters did about 212,000 interactions across the system.

In 2020, the number jumped to about 251,000.

Novant Health’s Language and Cultural Services team expects another increase in 2021 as health care providers continue to build trust.