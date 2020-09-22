Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Wake Forest postponed after seven Notre Dame players test positive

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, members of the Notre Dame football team sing after an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in South Bend, Ind. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Wake Forest has been postponed after seven Notre Dame players tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement the university.

The game was originally set for Sept. 26.

The full statement is provided below:

“A total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football student-athletes on Monday. Of those 94, there were seven positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. Those seven student athletes are in isolation and their close contacts have been/are being identified. In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, the Notre Dame Football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed. Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine. The ACC and Wake Forest have been notified, and the process of rescheduling the game originally set for Sept. 26 is underway.”