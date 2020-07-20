‘Nothing is salvageable’: Roof collapse at Alamance County gym leaves facility ruined

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Gracie Burlington is trying to pick up the pieces after a roof collapse caused their facility to flood.

Karen Canup, owner of the gym, said that her husband got a call from a neighboring business on Saturday evening, warning that water may have gotten in.

“When Spenser got to the gym and opened the door, about 2 feet of water came out of the door just about knocking him down,” Canup said.

The roof had caved in, and a combination of rain and a broken sprinkler system caused the gym to flood. The collapse also caused a gas leak.

No one was hurt, but the damage was devastating.

“Nothing is salvageable,” she said. “At this point, we are praying that insurance will cover our mats and equipment but we are not sure. This is not a gym we set out to ‘make money’ in. It was a dream that became a reality and a place for people to not only learn to defend themselves through jiu-jitsu and muay thai, but also a place of fellowship.”

Gracie Burlington shared photos on Facebook showing the damage.

All memberships are on hold while the owner works to determine their next steps.

“Cherish every day like it is your last,” the business said in a Facebook post about the collapse. “Have fun and love life. Have faith that God will restore what is broken.”