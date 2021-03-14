‘Nothing changes, and it’s a shame’: Neighbors react after 2 people killed in 3 shootings in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three shootings in a matter of two hours left two people dead in Greensboro Friday night.

As Greensboro Police continue investigating, FOX8 has learned two shootings were related. The first one on Shaw Street and the other on Huffman Street near East Market Street.

Neighbors who live doors away from what happened on Shaw Street told FOX8 they’re concerned and frustrated about the violent crime in their community.

“It’s just a crazy life here in this community,” one neighbor told FOX8. The man did not want to share his name.

He said he’s lived in the area for 50 years, and the sound of gunfire has become routine.

He heard multiple gun shots around 7:14 p.m. on Friday. Greensboro police said officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds.

Melquan Glover, 28, later died at the hospital. This is the second shooting on Shaw Street in 2021.

“It’s quiet now, and it’ll be probably quiet for a week and then the same cycle,” the neighbor said. “Nothing changes, and it’s a shame.”

Another neighbor who grew who up in the community didn’t want to share their name out of fear for his safety. He told FOX8 that last year, several bullets were fired into his family home.

“It went through the headboard from the outside,” he said. “Someone could’ve been sleeping, and it could’ve happened to them.”

He said the bullets were too close for comfort.

“The kids got to be safe,” he said. “They’ve got to feel comfortable to run and play instead of running, ducking and hiding.”

More police patrols in the area would give him and his family peace of mind.

“We need foot patrol every now and then,” he said. “Make yourself known.”

Greensboro Police told FOX8 they’re working to increase the number of officers in the area.

A community resource officer is dedicated to the neighborhood. They’re also exploring license plate readers and video cameras.

Police are finalizing a staffing study to present to the Greensboro City Council. It’ll include strategies to hire new officers, advancement in policing technology and ways to reduce and prevent crime. It’s anticipated to be released in April.

“You know that crimes here,” said the neighbor. “So let’s get more police here.”

FOX8 is still working to learn if the third shooting on Rankin Road near Yanceyville Street is related.

Officers found 42-year-old Bruce Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound at 8:48 p.m. on Friday. He later died at the hospital.