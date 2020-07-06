‘Not yet, not at this time’: Myrtle Beach mayor responds to question about limiting visitors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Asked whether leaders along the Grand Strand have discussed limiting visitors due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told CNN on Monday “not yet, not at this time.”

Bethune said she noticed a “huge improvement” in people following safety guidelines, comparing Independence Day weekend to Memorial Day weekend. Myrtle Beach City Council passed an order mandating masks in public places on Thursday.

“What I saw was really people complying with the mask order and such a drastic comparison to what we saw Memorial weekend where we had a huge influx of people coming down for the weekend and not following social distancing, not wearing masks,” Bethune said. “That is not what I saw this past weekend.”

After a record-setting month for coronavirus cases in Horry County, at least eight states have issued quarantine orders for people traveling from South Carolina. West Virginia Governor Jim said last month to “think twice” about going to Myrtle Beach “because they’ve got a real problem going on there.”

Any limitations on visitors would require coordination with the state and local governments along the Grand Strand, Bethune said. “Myrtle Beach is a small piece of that, so I think if we do something like that it really has to be done collaboratively, together to make any sense and to actually be effective.”