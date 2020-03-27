Northern Guilford teachers parade through students’ neighborhoods to brighten their spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Showing love from a socially distant setting.

The Northern Guilford school community came together while staying apart.

Thursday afternoon, teachers at the middle and high school, along with some elementary school teachers, caravan-ed around their students' neighborhoods.

It was a parade of purple streamers, purple shirts, and Hawkie the Nighthawk sitting comfortably in the back of a convertible.

"It's very awesome, you know, that they would think to come and visit us in this time," said Madelyn and Noel Blocker, Northern Guilford Middle School students.

Families, like the Blockers, waited patiently outside of their homes for their teachers to show up.

"Because I miss them," kindergartner Rachel Blocker said.

"We haven't seen our teachers in a couple of weeks," adds her brother, William.

Northern Guilford Middle School Principal Karen Ellis said students aren't the only ones missing school-life.

"We decided we missed our kids so much, we needed to bring the school to them," she said. "We need our kids."

So Ellis led the staff to send a message.

"They're still in our hearts and our minds even though we can't be that close to each other. They're never far from our hearts," she said.

The teachers worked hard to spread joy and cheer, even in these difficult times.

"Nothing is going to keep us from our kids," Ellis said.