Northam to declare Juneteenth as state holiday alongside Pharrell

by: Dean Mirshahi

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) speaks during coronavirus briefing.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is expected to declare Juneteenth, a celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, a state holiday during Tuesday’s briefing in Richmond, a person briefed on the decision told 8News.

Ahead of the briefing, a release from the governor’s office teased an announcement alongside Virginia native and music superstar Pharrell Williams.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates to this breaking story.

