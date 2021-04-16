North Carolina’s unemployment rate continues to fall; down to 5.2% in March

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell for the sixth consecutive month in March.

The state Commerce Department said on Friday the seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased from 5.7% in February to 5.2%.

The national rate was 6% in March.

The March rate in North Carolina is the lowest since a 3.9% rate in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic took off.

The rate soon went into double digits.

The jobless figures have slowly improved since then, especially as business restrictions have eased.

Department data shows the largest month-over-month numeric employment gains were in manufacturing and in leisure and hospitality services.