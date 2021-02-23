North Carolina’s top elections administrator wants ’21 city races, ’22 primary delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top elections administrator says the Census delay will make it impossible for some local governments to carry out their elections on time.

Karen Brinson Bell wants state lawmakers to sign off on her recommendation that all municipal elections be delayed until 2022.

She is also calling on leaders to delay the scheduled March 2022 primary in order to generate new legislative and congressional maps.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly decides when to hold the elections, and the state elections board implements the plan.

Some members worry the proposal will create unnecessary delays for municipalities that don’t need the Census data to carry out elections.