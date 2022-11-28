DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they had to contain a sewer spill after hundreds of gallons of wastewater overflowed from a manhole Friday morning.

At about 10:35 a.m., staff with the city’s Department of Water Management said they received an alert that the manhole at 1447 NC-54 Highway was overflowing.

About 610 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into Northeast Creek, according to a news release.

It said crews had to dam the creek downstream, pump the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system and flush the creek.

No reports of hazards to people, property or the environment were reported, according to the city.

The question remains — how did this happen? City officials traced the source to your home.

They said debris and rags in the sewer line caused the overflow.

City officials remind the community that only water, waste and toilet paper are allowed to be flushed or rinsed into the sewer system.

All other materials — like flushable wipes, rags, fats, oils and greases — contribute to sanitary sewer overflows and should not be disposed of in the sink or toilet, according to the release.

Click here to learn more about why these materials clog pipes and how to properly dispose of them.