LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The youngest of the children injured in a Dec. 21 fatal house fire has been released from the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, according to the organizer of a GoFundMe to help the family.

“Baby Emma got to leave UNC today and go home with her grandparents for Christmas,” said James Roll, organizer, on Friday in an update on the fundraising page.

The eldest of the three children died in the early morning fire trying to save the other children, according to the GoFundMe post. Allayna Woods was six years old and would have turned seven in January.

The six-year-old girl who died from the fire. (Photo from Ann Roll)









The mother and another child remain in the burn center. Noah, the four-year-old boy, is in critical condition but “is being so brave and strong,” Roll stated.

Firefighters were called around 1:55 a.m. on Dec. 21 to the blaze at the mobile home in the 8000 block of Carlspond Road.

There were no signs of foul play, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said last week.

GoFundMe is looking to raise $100,000 for funeral costs and the loss of the family’s home. So far, more than $64,400 has been raised.