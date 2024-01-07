CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Trade Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the victim is a “young person” at an early morning party that turned into a shooting. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Queen City News is working to confirm if anyone is in custody. CMPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.