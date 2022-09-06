LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman has been missing for five years as of Monday.

Abby Patterson, who was 20 years old at the time of her disappearance, told her mom she would be back soon when she went missing in Lumberton on Sept. 5, 2017, according to a news release from the FBI Monday.

When she vanished, Patterson left her East Ninth Street home and was seen riding in a brown Buick.

In the past five years, the FBI has talked to the driver of the Buick and others who were riding in the car — but “we still haven’t found Abby,” the FBI said in the news release.

However, the FBI said they have been able to use electronic devices to track Patterson’s activities the day she vanished.

“Because of this we know a great deal about what happened in the hours after Abby left home,” the news release said.

But, officials still don’t have enough to find Patterson — and are asking for help finding the “last piece” to help find her.

“You could have that piece of information we need to change things and find Abby,” the news release said.

Patterson’s mother, Samantha Lovette, filed a missing person report at 6 p.m. the same day her daughter vanished.

Patterson had come to Lumberton only a few days earlier, the police report states. Before that, she had been in rehab in Florida for heroin addiction, a police missing person report said.

Officials ask anyone with any information about Patterson to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845 or the Charlotte FBI office at 704-672-6100.