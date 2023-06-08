GREENVILLE, NC. (WNCT) — A video has been circulating on social media about a recent visitor to Uptown Greenville.

A video of a young bear outside of University Book Exchange in Greenville hit Twitter on Wednesday night. Wildlife experts say the young bear was probably searching for food.

Cocaine Bear: Greenville edition pic.twitter.com/PGjbCA5Oom — Barstool ECU (@barstoolecu) June 8, 2023 (Barstool ECU Twitter video, shared with permission)

“Especially this time of year when young bears are kind of striking off on their own and exploring the world to figure out where they should take up residence permanently,” said Falyn Owens, with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission added that a bear should never be approached, for the bear’s safety and yours.