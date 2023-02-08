GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronnie Woods, of Gastonia, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” he said.

Woods, a 66-year-old former member of the Navy and Marine Corps, bought his winning 50X The Cash ticket from Save Mart on Union Road in Gastonia.

“You never know what’s around the corner,” he said. “I just want to live in peace and enjoy life.”

Woods said he called his son after he won to tell him the good news.

“I asked him, ‘What would you say if I told you I won a $1 million?’” Woods said. “He said, ‘That’s a good joke.’ So I took a picture and sent it to him.”

When Woods arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,503.

