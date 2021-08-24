‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’; Disturbing video shows NC county commissioner’s DWI arrest

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – New and disturbing video has been released showing the arrest of a Rowan County commissioner that occurred over the summer.

The Salisbury Post and Gray Media filed a lawsuit and were able to gain access to the video, which can be viewed here.

The Salisbury Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on June 27 on W. Innes Street. The driver of the vehicle, Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce, 65, was given a breathalyzer test, according to the police report. Pierce was arrested after test results showed he was three times over the legal limits.

The more than two-hour video shows Commissioner Pierce seemingly belligerent and failing several roadside sobriety tests. In the video, he claims he is unable to walk due to his “neuropathy.”

Pierce was elected in 2012 and won second and third-term elections in 2016 and 2020.

The arresting officer says he initially pulled Pierce over for driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, and for “swerving in and out of traffic.”

After being taken to the police station, Pierce was given two breathalyzer tests. In the first test, he blew a 0.27. In the second, he blew a 0.26. That’s three times the legal limit.

Throughout the footage, Pierce tells officers “you don’t know who you’re messing with,” and threatens to have the officers fired.

At one point, he threatened to use his County Commissioner seat to defund the department.

“I’m not telling you how to do your job, but I’m telling you I’m going to make sure you don’t have the funding to do your job if this is the way you’re going to treat people,” he told the arresting officer.

Pierce was given a written promise to appear in court and was released from custody. FOX 46 reached out to Pierce for comment and did not hear back. We also reached out to Pierce’s attorney, who was unavailable for an interview.