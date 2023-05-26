HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Who is the best K-9 in the Southeast? That’s for you to decide!
Aftermath, a company that specializes in trauma-related cleaning and biohazard removal, is offering $15,000 in grants for police departments and sheriff’s offices to use to support their existing K-9 units or create new units.
To decide which agencies should get the money, Aftermath is asking for the public’s help. From May 25 through June 5, voting is open, and you can cast one vote every 24 hours per device. The contest focuses on which agency should get the funding, not on which individual K-9 is best. While not all agencies included photos of K-9s with their entries, you can still find a few of our dogs in uniform on the contest page.
Aftermath will announce the winners on June 7, and the four departments that earn the most votes will get $2,500 in grants. The four with the second most votes will get $1,000 in grants. The remaining $3,000 will be divided among Aftermath’s honorable mentions.
There are 18 agencies across North Carolina taking part. The full list is included below:
- Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir, NC
- Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, Yanceyville, NC
- Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern, NC
- Dallas Police Department, Dallas, NC
- Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington, NC
- Davidson Police Department, Davidson, NC
- Erwin Police Department, Erwin, NC
- Forest City Police Department, Forest City, NC
- Gastonia Police Department, Gastonia, NC
- High Point Police Department, High Point, NC
- Mount Holly Police Department, Mount Holly, NC
- Nashville Police Department, Nashville, NC
- New Bern Police Department, New Bern, NC
- North Topsail Beach Police Department, North Topsail Beach, NC
- Norwood Police Department, Norwood, NC
- Oakboro Police Department, Oakboro, NC
- Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Asheboro, NC
- Wallace Police Department, Wallace, NC
You can vote for an agency in the Southeast region, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, on Aftermath’s website here.
You can find the rest of the regions on Aftermath’s website here.