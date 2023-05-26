HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Who is the best K-9 in the Southeast? That’s for you to decide!

Aftermath, a company that specializes in trauma-related cleaning and biohazard removal, is offering $15,000 in grants for police departments and sheriff’s offices to use to support their existing K-9 units or create new units.

To decide which agencies should get the money, Aftermath is asking for the public’s help. From May 25 through June 5, voting is open, and you can cast one vote every 24 hours per device. The contest focuses on which agency should get the funding, not on which individual K-9 is best. While not all agencies included photos of K-9s with their entries, you can still find a few of our dogs in uniform on the contest page.

Aftermath will announce the winners on June 7, and the four departments that earn the most votes will get $2,500 in grants. The four with the second most votes will get $1,000 in grants. The remaining $3,000 will be divided among Aftermath’s honorable mentions.

There are 18 agencies across North Carolina taking part. The full list is included below:

You can vote for an agency in the Southeast region, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, on Aftermath’s website here.

You can find the rest of the regions on Aftermath’s website here.