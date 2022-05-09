COLUMBIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Wildlife and nature lovers from all over can now get a 24/7 glimpse into the life of a pair of captive red wolves thanks to recently installed webcams at the Red Wolf Center in Columbia on Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

A RWC news release says that with one live streaming webcam in their den and another in their outdoor enclosure, viewers can watch the red wolves anytime while they move around the wooded area and snooze, sniff, play, eat and maybe even howl.

The exhibit red wolves — a 14-year-old male dubbed #1714 and an 8-year-old female dubbed #2061 — can’t be released into the wild, so they live at the education and healthcare facility on the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

“Red wolves are not only extremely rare, but they’re also naturally shy, wary of humans and skilled at making themselves hard to spot,” said Katerina Ramos, North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s refuge volunteer and programs coordinator for the center. “It’s nearly impossible to view them in the wild, which is why we’re so excited for people to be able to watch these amazing creatures anytime, day or night.”