Yelp reveals where to find the ‘best pie’ in North Carolina ahead of Pi Day

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for a place to celebrate Pi Day in North Carolina, look no further than the Baked Pie Company.
March 14 is Pi Day, the day which celebrates both the number Pi (3.1415927 etc.) as well as the sometimes sweet and sometimes savory treat.
Ahead of the big day, Yelp revealed the spots where you can find “the best pie in every state.”
While folks from Greensboro may balk at the idea of going anywhere other than Cheesecake by Alex (Is Cheesecake a pie? It certainly doesn’t seem like a cake), Yelp says the best pie in North Carolina can be found at Baked Pie Company – Woodfin in Asheville.
The 4-and-a-half star bakery offers dozens of baked and cream pies. Covering the baked spectrum, the shop offers Amish Apple, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Cranberry Streusel, Samoa among many others. And on the cream side of things, they have funky monkey, margarita, strawberry lemonade and “unicorn” to name a few.
Woodfin location can be found at 50 N. Merrimon Ave., but they’ve also got a location in Arden at 4 long Shoals Road.
Check out the full list below.
Alabama (Birmingham): Jawanda’s Sweet Potato Pie
Alaska (Anchorage): A Pie Stop
Arizona (Scottsdale): Sugarjam
Arkansas (Bentonville): Gooseberry Handmade Pies
California (Santa Ysabel): California Mountain Bakery
Colorado (Denver): Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream and Desserts
Connecticut (East Hartford): Granny’s Pie Factory
Delaware (Lewes): Old World Breads
Florida (Jacksonville): Mixed Fillings Pie Shop
Georgia (Atlanta): Southern Baked Pie Company
Hawaii (Kihei): Maui Pie
Idaho (Post Falls): Birdie’s Pie Shop
Illinois (Chicago): Spinning j Bakery & Soda Fountain
Indiana (Indianapolis): Pots and Pans Pie Co
Iowa (Cedar Rapids): Kathy’s Pie
Kansas (Overland Park): Upper Crust Pie Bakery
Kentucky (Louisville): Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen
Louisiana (New Orleans): Windowsill Pies
Maine (Southwest Harbor): Islandbound Treats
Maryland (Salsibury): The Ugly Pie
Massachusetts (Methuen): Thwaites Market
Michigan (Holland): Crane’s in the City
Minnesota (Saint Paul): Hot Hands Pie and Biscuit
Mississippi (Jackson): Urban Foxes
Missouri (Kansas City): Ashleigh’s Bake Shop
Montana (Three Forks): Iron Horse Cafe and Pie Shop
Nebraska (Omaha): Modern Love
Nevada (Las Vegas): Sweets Raku
New Hampshire (Woodstock): Woodstock Pie and Coffee
New Jersey (Moorestown): Pie Lady Cafe
New Mexico (Ruidoso): The Village Buttery
New York (Brooklyn): Miss American Pie
North Carolina (Asheville): Baked Pie Company – Woodfin
North Dakota (Fargo): Nichole’s Fine Pastry and Cafe
Ohio (Lakewood): Rood Food and Pie
Oklahoma (Oklahoma City): Pie Junkie
Oregon (North Plains): The Pie Guy
Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh): The Pie Place
Rhode Island (Providence): Pastiche Fine Desserts
South Carolina (Greenville): Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
South Dakota (Custer): Purple Pie Place
Tennessee (Nasheville): Sweet Creations Pie Bakery
Texas (Fredericksburg): Fredericksburg Pie
Utah (Jordan): Flake Pie Co
Vermont (Chester): The Southern Pie Cafe
Virginia (Richmond): Proper Pie
Washington (Seattle): Cakes of Paradise
West Virginia (Martinsburg): Orrs Farm Market
Wisconsin (Stockholm): Stockholm Pie and General Store
Wyoming (Devils Tower): Devils Tower View