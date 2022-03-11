Yelp reveals where to find the ‘best pie’ in North Carolina ahead of Pi Day

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for a place to celebrate Pi Day in North Carolina, look no further than the Baked Pie Company.

March 14 is Pi Day, the day which celebrates both the number Pi (3.1415927 etc.) as well as the sometimes sweet and sometimes savory treat.

Ahead of the big day, Yelp revealed the spots where you can find “the best pie in every state.”

While folks from Greensboro may balk at the idea of going anywhere other than Cheesecake by Alex (Is Cheesecake a pie? It certainly doesn’t seem like a cake), Yelp says the best pie in North Carolina can be found at Baked Pie Company – Woodfin in Asheville.

The 4-and-a-half star bakery offers dozens of baked and cream pies. Covering the baked spectrum, the shop offers Amish Apple, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Cranberry Streusel, Samoa among many others. And on the cream side of things, they have funky monkey, margarita, strawberry lemonade and “unicorn” to name a few.

Woodfin location can be found at 50 N. Merrimon Ave., but they’ve also got a location in Arden at 4 long Shoals Road.

Check out the full list below.

Alabama (Birmingham): Jawanda’s Sweet Potato Pie

Alaska (Anchorage): A Pie Stop

Arizona (Scottsdale): Sugarjam

Arkansas (Bentonville): Gooseberry Handmade Pies

California (Santa Ysabel): California Mountain Bakery

Colorado (Denver): Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream and Desserts

Connecticut (East Hartford): Granny’s Pie Factory

Delaware (Lewes): Old World Breads

Florida (Jacksonville): Mixed Fillings Pie Shop

Georgia (Atlanta): Southern Baked Pie Company

Hawaii (Kihei): Maui Pie

Idaho (Post Falls): Birdie’s Pie Shop

Illinois (Chicago): Spinning j Bakery & Soda Fountain

Indiana (Indianapolis): Pots and Pans Pie Co

Iowa (Cedar Rapids): Kathy’s Pie

Kansas (Overland Park): Upper Crust Pie Bakery

Kentucky (Louisville): Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen

Louisiana (New Orleans): Windowsill Pies

Maine (Southwest Harbor): Islandbound Treats

Maryland (Salsibury): The Ugly Pie

Massachusetts (Methuen): Thwaites Market

Michigan (Holland): Crane’s in the City

Minnesota (Saint Paul): Hot Hands Pie and Biscuit

Mississippi (Jackson): Urban Foxes

Missouri (Kansas City): Ashleigh’s Bake Shop

Montana (Three Forks): Iron Horse Cafe and Pie Shop

Nebraska (Omaha): Modern Love

Nevada (Las Vegas): Sweets Raku

New Hampshire (Woodstock): Woodstock Pie and Coffee

New Jersey (Moorestown): Pie Lady Cafe

New Mexico (Ruidoso): The Village Buttery

New York (Brooklyn): Miss American Pie

North Carolina (Asheville): Baked Pie Company – Woodfin

North Dakota (Fargo): Nichole’s Fine Pastry and Cafe

Ohio (Lakewood): Rood Food and Pie

Oklahoma (Oklahoma City): Pie Junkie

Oregon (North Plains): The Pie Guy

Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh): The Pie Place

Rhode Island (Providence): Pastiche Fine Desserts

South Carolina (Greenville): Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

South Dakota (Custer): Purple Pie Place

Tennessee (Nasheville): Sweet Creations Pie Bakery

Texas (Fredericksburg): Fredericksburg Pie

Utah (Jordan): Flake Pie Co

Vermont (Chester): The Southern Pie Cafe

Virginia (Richmond): Proper Pie

Washington (Seattle): Cakes of Paradise

West Virginia (Martinsburg): Orrs Farm Market

Wisconsin (Stockholm): Stockholm Pie and General Store

Wyoming (Devils Tower): Devils Tower View